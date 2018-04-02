× Thobodaux woman wanted for stealing thousands using company credit card

THIBODAUX, La. — Police in Thibodaux are looking for a woman who’s wanted for using a company credit card to charge thousands of dollars for personal use.

According to Thibodaux Police, Kadeejah Miller, 23, is accused of using a company credit card to charge over $2,700 in personal charges dating back to December of 2017.

The company was alerted to the irregularity when a bill statement was double the average.

Anyone with information on Miller’s whereabouts is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.