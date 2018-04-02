Second lines rolled through the streets of New Orleans on Easter Sunday

NEW ORLEANS– What is Easter Sunday in NOLA without a second line?

The Original Men Town Steppers and the Ladies Pigeon Town Steppers held a second line called “Dem Easter Boys on Firya” featuring Da Truth Brass Band and the Big 6 Brass Band.

The second line started near Sportsman Corner and ended at Sista Sista Bar and Lounge.

The  2017 King and Queen Sonya Patterson and Willie Shephard were there.

So were the 2018 King and Queen King Shywee and Eriana Green.

Don’t forget Super Sunday Downtown is April 8.

For more information on second line events and videos, visit at Indi_cnndoll and itchy_ world on Instagram.

