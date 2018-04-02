State Police looking for missing 10-year-old girl who may be in danger

LAKE PROVIDENCE, LA – Louisiana State Police Troopers are looking for a missing 10-year-old girl who may be in danger.

Jazzmyne Taylor was last seen around 3 p.m. on April 1 in the 1400 block of Second Street in Lake Providence, a small town in East Carroll Parish near the Mississippi state line.

The LSP has issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child advisory in this case.

Taylor has long black hair and brown eyes, and she is about 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She wears her hair in crocheted braids.

She was last seen wearing a gray and white striped short-sleeve shirt, light blue jeans, black Jordan tennis shoes, and carrying a pink glittered backpack, according to the LSP.

Anyone having any information as to the whereabouts of Jazzmyne Taylor should immediately contact the East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 559-2800 or 911.