× Search for driver in fatal hit-and-run crash in Metairie

JEFFERSON PARISH — State Police are looking for the driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Metairie.

Investigators say 59-year-old Nathaniel Bailey was hit while walking south on U.S. 61. at North Elm Street around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. He died at the scene.

State Police say they are looking for a dark-colored Nissan Maxima with a temporary Louisiana tag. They say the car is missing the passenger side mirror, has damage to the passenger side, and possible damage to the front right bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police Troop B at (504) 471-2775.