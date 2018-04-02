Police find ‘highly intoxicated’ man who smashed back door clutching knife inside home

THIBODAUX, LA – A “highly intoxicated” man armed with a knife forced his way inside a home on Easter Sunday.

Twenty-three-year-old Justin Matherne first approached a home in the 800 block of Barbier Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. on April 1, according to the Thibodaux Police Department.

Matherne began banging on the back gate while the residents of the home were in the backyard.

One of the residents of the home “acknowledged Matherne,” according to the TPD, but he began beating on the gate even harder.

The residents fled inside and locked the door.

A short time later, Matherne began banging on the back door, and he continued doing so until the glass shattered.

The residents dialed 911, and let responding officers into the home when they arrived.

The officers found Matherne clutching a knife and hiding inside the home.

He dropped the knife when ordered to do so, and the officers were able to arrest him without further incident.

Matherne had broken the back gate and shattered the back door. He also appeared “highly intoxicated,” according to the TPD.

Matherne was arrested and released just after 11 a.m. on April 1 after posting a $2,500 bond.