× NOPD: Armed assailants beat, rob 19-year-old on Bourbon Street

NEW ORLEANS – A 19-year-old man was chased down, beaten, and robbed by a group of armed robbers on Bourbon Street early this morning.

The victim was talking to a woman in the 600 block of Bourbon just after 2:45 a.m. on April 2 when a group of men walked up, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

One of the men pulled out a silver handgun, demanded all of the victim’s money, and told the victim he was going to kill him.

The victim ran off down Bourbon, but the group caught up to him.

They beat the victim and stole all of his property before fleeing, according to the NOPD.