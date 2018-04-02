Man arrested after pulling gun on bouncers at Bourbon Street bar

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has arrested a man who pulled a gun on bouncers at a Bourbon Street bar.
Thirty-one-year-old Nicholas Morel and a friend were involved in a fight with the security staff at the Swamp in the 400 block of Bourbon Street just before 1:30 a.m. on March 22, according to the NOPD.
Morel repeatedly struck security personnel before pulling out a handgun and pointing it at the bouncers.
The fight began when Morel’s friend allegedly pushed a bouncer, according to the NOPD.
The club’s staff provided responding officers with a handgun that they said Morel pulled out.
Morel was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm in an alcoholic beverage outlet, illegal carrying of a concealed weapon, and as a felon in possession of a firearm.
The other man was questioned and released, according to the NOPD.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080.