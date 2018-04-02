× Local events set to honor 50th anniversary of MLK’s assassination

NEW ORLEANS — The 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s assassination is Wednesday (April 4).

Across the country and here in New Orleans, civil rights groups, museums, colleges and more will host events to honor the anniversary of the revered civil rights leader’s death.

The Historic New Orleans Collection will commemorate MLK 50 and honor the civil rights leader’s legacy with a free screening of “The March,” a documentary on the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom on Wednesday, April 4 at THNOC’s Williams Research Center, 410 Chartres St.

Local activist and community organizer William “Bill” Rouselle will introduce the film and discuss how King’s work and legacy affected civil rights work here in New Orleans.

Reservations for this event are encouraged. To register, email wrc@hnoc.org or call (504) 523-4662. Reservations will be held until five minutes prior to the start of the program. At that time, any unclaimed seats will be released to the public. More information is available online or by calling (504) 523-4662.

Also on Wednesday, the Amistad Research Center and Southern University New Orleans will offer a free screening of “The Witness: From the Balcony of Room 306” at 6 p.m. The film will be shown at the SUNO Conference Center at the corner of Press Drive and Emmet W. Bashful Boulevard.

News with a Twist has been commemorating MLK 50 for the past year by bringing you local and national stories that highlight the past, present and future of Civil Rights in New Orleans and beyond.

News with a Twist will be live in Memphis for the MLK 50 celebration at the National Civil Rights Museum, located at the historic Lorraine Hotel where King was shot and killed. Tune in to News with a Twist or check out the WGNO website for more MLK 50 coverage this week.

Watch the video below to see how the Civil Rights Movement took shape in New Orleans: