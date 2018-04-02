Joe Biden’s ‘American Promise’ tour to stop at Saenger Theatre in June

NEW ORLEANS – Joe Biden is coming to New Orleans this summer.

The former Vice President’s nationwide “American Promise” tour will stop at the Saenger Theatre on June 5.

The 30-city tour has recently been expanded to include nine additional cities, including New Orleans.

“I’m grateful to have the opportunity to continue this tour and hear from so many people,” Biden said in a press conference announcing the tour extension.

Presale tickets will be available for purchase on ticketmaster.com beginning April 3 at 10 a.m.