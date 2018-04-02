× Green Birthday: Tulane head coach Willie Fritz turns 58

Tulane returned to spring practice Monday after the Easter break. And, it was not an ordinary day for head coach Willie Fritz, who celebrated his 58th birthday.

He was among those serenaded by the players after practice.

Fritz had an interesting take on his Birthday.

Fritz said quarterback Jonathan Banks continues to have an outstanding spring. Fritz said of the 7 practices before spring break, Banks was "outstanding" in six of them.

Tulane's spring game is April 14th.