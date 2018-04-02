NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Willie Fritz of the Tulane Green Wave before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 16, 2017 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma defeated Tulane 56-14. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)
Green Birthday: Tulane head coach Willie Fritz turns 58
Tulane returned to spring practice Monday after the Easter break. And, it was not an ordinary day for head coach Willie Fritz, who celebrated his 58th birthday.
He was among those serenaded by the players after practice.
Fritz had an interesting take on his Birthday.
Fritz said quarterback Jonathan Banks continues to have an outstanding spring. Fritz said of the 7 practices before spring break, Banks was "outstanding" in six of them.