D’ohnuts, D’oh! You can take a bite just like Homer Simpson

METAIRIE, La - Are you a fan of The Simpsons?

Do you know what the patriarch Homer Simpson was obsessed with eating.

Homer loved them.

Homer seemed to live for them.

And now, WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood has found the place you can devour the Simpsons power.

They're the doughnuts or the d'ohnuts made famous on The Simpsons every week.

You can get them at Krispy Kreme.

They're strawberry-iced doughnuts, topped with rainbow sprinkles. It's a rainbow of rainbow sprinkles.

Now, according to most of what you read about The Simpsons doughnuts on the internet, you have to go all the way to Australia and find a Krispy Kreme location there to get them.

In fact, Krispy Kreme in Australia boasts these doughnuts as the eighth wonder of the world, Australia's First Official - Simpsons D'ohnut.

Available, they're saying in in Krispy Kreme locations and also at 7-Eleven Stores.

But WGNO News with a Twist features guy and Krispy Kreme fan Wild Bill Wood is following what must be kangaroo tracks to the Krispy Kreme in Metairie, Louisiana.

And there in the front counter, among the glazed doughnuts and chocolate-iced doughnuts, there they are: d'ohnuts.

Brandon Stiebing, who works for Krispy Kreme says these are some of the most popular doughnuts in the shop.

The Metairie, Louisiana version of The Simpsons d'ohnuts don't come in the same cartoon-covered box as the ones you go all the way to Australia to get.

And the recipe for the strawberry icing here does not have chocolate truffles in it.

But it's a pretty close cousin.

And it saves you the price of a round-trip airplane ticket.