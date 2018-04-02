× 6 separate shootings in Orleans Parish on Easter Sunday, 1 dead 7 injured

NEW ORLEANS– At least one person is dead, and seven others are injured in separate shootings across Orleans Parish on Easter Sunday.

The first shooting happened just after 2 a.m. in the 1600 block of Elysian Fields Avenue in the St. Roch neighborhood.

A man was shot in the thigh after he was robbed.

No word on his condition.

The second shooting happened 30 minutes later in the 2000 block of St. Charles Avenue in the Lower Garden District.

A man was walking to his car and heard an argument between two large groups of people. The man continued walking, however gunshots were fired and he realized he was struck. He was then taken to the hospital by private conveyance.

The third shooting was around 11:30 a.m. in the 5400 block of Grand Bayou Drive in New Orleans East.

A man was shot in the foot.

Later in the afternoon around 4:45 p.m. two men were shot in the 2600 block of South Rocheblave Street in the Hoffman Triangle Neighborhood.

No word on their conditions at this time.

Less than an hour later, a fifth shooting occurred around 5:35 p.m. in the 3100 block of Gentilly Boulevard in Gentilly.

Police say two men were shot at the time.

One of the men arrived to the hospital by private conveyance.

The other victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to the hospital from the scene by EMS.

One of the victims later died at the hospital.

The last shooting was in the 2300 block of Earhart Blvd in Central City.

One man was shot around 11:40 p.m.

No word on his condition at this time.

if you have any information on the cases we’ve mentioned, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at (504)- 822-1111.