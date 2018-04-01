St. Tammany deputy shot after early morning chase, suspect dead

GOODBEE, La. — A St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputy is in stable condition in the ICU after he was shot earlier this morning following a vehicle pursuit that ended in the Goodbee area.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, the deputy attempted to make a vehicle stop just before 5 a.m. on a suspect who was believed to be involved in reported vehicle burglaries. The suspect fled in his vehicle.

Following a pursuit, the man crashed his vehicle in a ditch. The sheriff’s office says the deputy and the man exchanged gunfire.

Both were shot.

The deputy underwent surgery and is listed in stable condition in the ICU. The suspect is dead.

