Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- From the Easter mass at St. Louis Cathedral to the Chris Owens parade, the French Quarter was definitely the place to be for all your Easter festivities.

WGNO's Kenny Lopez spent the day in the French Quarter to capture today's activities!

Another big part of the Easter fun in the French Quarter is the Easter attire. Check out this group of friends who decked their heads with special Easter bonnets that they call, "Savior's Sno-balls."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video