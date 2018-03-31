× Impaired driver strikes multiple teens in Terrebonne Parish crash

Pointe Aux Chenes, La. – A suspected impaired driver struck five teens who were fishing along the side of the road Friday evening in Terrebonne Parish.

According to State Police, 45 year old Jan Breaux of Raceland was driving south on Island Road in Pointe Aux Chenes in a Ford F-150. Breaux ran off the road and struck five pedestrians who were fishing on the side of the road.

Four of the five pedestrians are juveniles. The fifth is 17 years old. Three of them sustained moderate to serious injuries and were flown to University Medical Center in New Orleans. The other two were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Breaux was not injured in the crash and was wearing her seat belt. She showed signs of impairment and was arrested on scene.

She provided a breath sample and registered above the legal limit of .08 percent BAC .

She was arrested and booked into the Terrebonne Parish Jail on third offense DWI, three counts of first degree vehicular negligent injuring, 2 counts of vehicular negligent injuring, and careless operation. This investigation is ongoing.