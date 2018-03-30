What’s going on? Our event picks for Easter weekend

NEW ORLEANS -- From Easter egg hunts to Chris Owens' French Quarter parade, there's no shortage of fun to be had this Easter weekend.
Here's a look at our picks:
SATURDAY:
- Crescent City Classic - Tens of thousands of runners and walkers will converge on the streets of New Orleans at 8 a.m. Saturday for the 40th annual Crescent City Classic. The 10K will begin in front of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, run through the French Quarter, and then all the way up Esplanade Avenue to New Orleans City Park. More info here.
- Ponchatoula Easter Extravaganza - Easter egg hunt, face painting, petting zoo, bounce houses, live music and sharing of the Easter story. Hosted by First Baptist Church of Ponchatoula. It's from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. at Ponchatoula Memorial Park.
SUNDAY:
- Historic French Quarter Easter Parade - It starts at Antoine’s Restaurant at 9:45 a.m. and ends at the St. Louis Cathedral right before Mass at 11 a.m. The parade consists of carriages and classic convertibles, along with Easter bunnies and various throws.
- 35th Annual Chris Owens French Quarter Easter Parade - Stick around the French Quarter for another parade at 1 p.m. The Chris Owens parade starts at the corner of St. Louis and Royal, continues down Royal Street to Canal Street, then on to St. Phillip Street before ending at the Omni Royal Orleans Hotel. Look for marching bands, Easter trinkets, and great Easter fashion.
- The 19th Annual Gay Easter Parade - And yet another parade in the French Quarter Sunday afternoon. The Gay Easter parade starts at 4 p.m. at St. Ann and Rampart before heading to Bourbon Street, turning left, then coming back onto Royal Street.