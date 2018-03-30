What’s going on? Our event picks for Easter weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- From Easter egg hunts to Chris Owens' French Quarter parade, there's no shortage of fun to be had this Easter weekend.

Here's a look at our picks:

SATURDAY:

Crescent City Classic - Tens of thousands of runners and walkers will converge on the streets of New Orleans at 8 a.m. Saturday for the 40th annual Crescent City Classic. The 10K will begin in front of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, run through the French Quarter, and then all the way up Esplanade Avenue to New Orleans City Park. More info here.

Tens of thousands of runners and walkers will converge on the streets of New Orleans at 8 a.m. Saturday for the 40th annual Crescent City Classic. The 10K will begin in front of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, run through the French Quarter, and then all the way up Esplanade Avenue to New Orleans City Park. More info here. Ponchatoula Easter Extravaganza - Easter egg hunt, face painting, petting zoo, bounce houses, live music and sharing of the Easter story. Hosted by First Baptist Church of Ponchatoula. It's from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. at Ponchatoula Memorial Park.

SUNDAY: