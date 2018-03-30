‘Vulnerable’ missing Illinois woman may be in the French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS – A missing Illinois woman who police say has been exhibiting bizarre behavior may be in the French Quarter.

Forty-year-old Tina Saunders was reported missing on March 22 in her hometown of Minooka, Illinois.

Saunders was acting strange and making odd comments when she visited her father on March 20, according to the Minooka Police Department.

On March 21, Saunders was arrested for trespassing at her ex-husband’s house.

Later that day, police made contact with Saunders at her stepdaughter’s house, but then she withdrew $300 in cash and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Saunders’ father reported her missing on March 22, and on March 23, Saunders’ cell phone was active in the area of the French Quarter.

Her phone has since been turned off.

Minooka Police Chief Justin Meyer said his department has been attempting to track down Saunders at hotels across the New Orleans area, but she hasn’t been found.

The NOPD has opened their own investigation into Saunders’ whereabouts and is working with the Minooka Police Department.

“At this point in the investigation it is unclear what Tina’s intentions are, but based on information our agency received from her family regarding her mental condition, I would classify her as being vulnerable and it is important to locate her so she can get the help she needs,” Meyer wrote in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information about Tina Saunders is asked to call the Minooka Police Department at (815) 467-2298, any Eighth District NOPD officer at (504) 658-6080, or 911.