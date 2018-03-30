Ready to get grilled? Only at this final Friday Fish Fry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAPLACE, La - The fish are frying.

But that's not all they're up to. They're also grilled.

That's what's on the Friday menu at Ascension Of Our Lord Catholic Church in LaPlace, Louisiana.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is LIVE in the middle of the menu for Ascension of Our Lord's last Lent Friday Fish Fry.

The Knights of Columbus at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church has been busy this year. They've orchestrated five Fish Fry Days. Those have been on five Fridays. And they put on a big fish fry on Ash Wednesday.

Wild Bill discovers the men frying the fish they've battered with mustard and corn meal.

That's been a favorite for everybody as the Friday Fish Fry Days since they started them about fifteen years ago.

But a couple of years ago, a new addition was made to the tradition at Ascension of Our Lord CAtholic Church.

Fish on the grill.

They grill the same kind of fish they fry.

The fish get coated with Cajun spices and put on the grill for about twenty minutes.

While they're cooking, lemon juice gets sprayed on the fish.

The grilled version of the fish is getting popular with people who make their way over to Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church, located at 799 Fairway Drive in LaPlace, Louisiana.

In face, grilled is in a tight race with fried.

That's what they drive through for.

That's right, at this Friday Fish Fry, people drive through to pick up their plates of fish, corn on the cob and potatoes.