‘Passion Live!’ portrays crucifixion of Jesus in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - The last days of Jesus came to life today on this Good Friday in the parking lot of Household of Faith Family Worship Church.

"Passion Live!" featured a live retelling of Jesus being nailed to the cross, actors performing a praise dance, roman soldiers on horseback, and hundreds of locals being moved to tears by the performance.

Along with live music, "Passion Live!" is said to offer a moving portrayal of Jesus' sacrifice for sinners.

Pastor Antonine M. Barriere, Senior Pastor of Household of Faith, says, "We must always remember what Jesus has done for us and this reenactment helps those who may tend to forget."