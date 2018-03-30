Hollywood South News with Jabari: Hollywood South is back at full strength

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Last years changes to the Louisiana film tax incentives brought the film industry in Hollywood South back from the dead. Nearly 17 productions are going on across the state as of now. From Netflix originals, Hulu originals, major networks, and films are in production. 11 of those productions are tv shows. Governor John Bel Edwards said the state will make more money from the film industry this year since 3 years ago.

Tom Hanks was also spotted filming the WWII movie USS Kid which is shooting in Baton Rouge. Click the video above to see some of the action and what was seen shooting this week in New Orleans.