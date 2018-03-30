× Free gas and oil change giveaway on Good Friday

New Orleans — Greater Saint Stephen Ministries hoping to make your Good Friday – extra good!

Giving out free gas and oil changes!

They’re giving away free gas at the Shell station on Gentilly boulevard near Paris Avenue. Also, at the Sterling Express Station off Tchoupitoulas in the Saint Thomas Neighborhood. It’s first come, first served for the first 250 drivers.!

You can also get a free oil change in New Orleans East at Read Car Care Automotive off Read Boulevard. That’s also first come—first served for the first 60 people.

It runs from 9 AM till noon, so hurry out here!