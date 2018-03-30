Deanie’s Celebrity Crawfish Eating Contest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Deanie's Seafood held their annual celebrity crawfish eating contest to ramp things up for their 9th Annual Pinch-a-Palooza Crawfish Festival in Bucktown.

The festival is slated for April 22nd and includes music, games for the kids, and a serious crawfish eating competition for true competitors and kids alike.

Chandra Chifici of Deanie's told us, "This is our 9th year and we're excited"

News With a Twist anchor LBJ competed today, and upon losing the competition stated that he was more interesting in savoring the crawfish.