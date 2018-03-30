Boxing champ and New Orleans’ own Regis ‘Rougarou’ Prograis stops by the studio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans is back on the boxing map, now that the Rougarou has crawled out of the swamp.

About two weeks ago, Regis "Rougarou" Prograis, a New Orleans native, took the title of the WBC Light Welterweight Champion.

The Rougarou stopped by the News with a Twist studio this week to talk about the big win.

He's the first world boxing champ from New Orleans since Willie Pastrano in the 1950s, Prograis said.

Now that he's back in the Big Easy, the Rougarou is on a mission.

"The city of New Orleans is behind me, I'm behind the city of New Orleans," he said. "I have the chance to bring boxing back to New Orleans. I have all the big names behind me. The big promoter, the big TV networks to come to the city and bring it back. I want to bring boxing back to New Orleans. Ali fought in the dome, (Sugar) Ray Leonard fought in the dome, Roberto Duran, who is my idol, he fought in the dome and they're not from here. If I fight in the dome, it's gonna be crazy."

So, who's the Rougarou going to fight next?

"I'm supposed to fight Jose Ramirez, but I don't think he wants to fight," he said. "We haven't started the negtiations yet."