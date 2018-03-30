× Army Corps to fully close Spillway today

NEW ORLEANS – The Army Corps of Engineers will close the final bays of the Bonnet Carré Spillway today.

The first pins were removed on March 8, and since that time, up to 196,000 cubic feet of water per second has flowed from the swollen Mississippi River, through the Spillway, and into Lake Pontchartrain.

A total of 183 bays, each made up of over a dozen individual wooden pins, were opened, according to the Army Corps.

Crews began closing the bays on March 22, a process which is expected to be completed by the end of the day today.

Even though the Mississippi River’s waters are receding, the Army Corps will remain at an elevated alert until the threat of flooding has passed.