Would you eat it? Burnt Bunny Dip!

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Peeps: love em or hate em? Test Kitchen Taylor is trying to settle the great debate by taking them up a notch with burnt bunny dip!

Easter Burnt Bunny Dip

3 cups chocolate chips

1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

2 packages of PEEPS marshmallows (more if you want all of the colors)

graham crackers for serving

Place the chocolate chips in a 9-inch oven-safe skillet in an even layer.

Drop spoonfuls of the peanut butter on top of the chocolate chips.

Cover with a layer of peeps.

Broil the skillet on high for 1-2 minutes until Peeps are golden and chocolate chips are melty.

Watch the skillet the entire time.

If you find that the chocolate isn’t melted, turn the oven to 350 degrees F and leave it for a few minutes until it all melts.

Serve immediately with graham crackers for dipping!

Hoppy Easter!