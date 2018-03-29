Would you eat it? Burnt Bunny Dip!

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!
Peeps: love em or hate em? Test Kitchen Taylor is trying to settle the great debate by taking them up a notch with burnt bunny dip!
Easter Burnt Bunny Dip
3 cups chocolate chips
1/2 cup creamy peanut butter
2 packages of PEEPS marshmallows (more if you want all of the colors)
graham crackers for serving
Place the chocolate chips in a 9-inch oven-safe skillet in an even layer.
Drop spoonfuls of the peanut butter on top of the chocolate chips.
Cover with a layer of peeps.
Broil the skillet on high for 1-2 minutes until Peeps are golden and chocolate chips are melty.
Watch the skillet the entire time.
If you find that the chocolate isn’t melted, turn the oven to 350 degrees F and leave it for a few minutes until it all melts.
Serve immediately with graham crackers for dipping!
Hoppy Easter!
Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!