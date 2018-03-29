U.S. Marshals search for designer of Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The U.S. Marshals are searching for the designer of Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt waterslide.

On Tuesday, John Schooley was indicted in connection to Caleb Schwab’s death.

An arrest has yet to be made and multiple sources tell 41 Action News it’s because John Schooley is not in the United States.

The U.S. Marshals confirm they are, “Actively involved in talks with a foreign government to locate Schooley and return him to the United States.”

Marshals are coordinating with officials in the Department of Justice, U.S. State Department and “other assets of the federal government” in an effort to locate Schooley.

Schooley faces charges of reckless second-degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated child endangerment.