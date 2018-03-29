× Severe weather threat shifts east, still potential for heavy rain

NEW ORLEANS — The line of storms that moved in from the western part of the state overnight weakened as it moving into Southeast Louisiana. We have not seen any severe weather so far Thursday morning.

As the line continues to move through, the severe weather threat will push east as well. Currently the latest outlook from the Storm Prediction Center places the slight risk threat along the Mississippi coast and into the coastal areas of southeast Louisiana. Behind this we’re looking at mainly a heavy rain threat.

Slow moving downpours could lead to isolated areas of standing water and minor street flooding.

Temperatures have dropped quite a bit behind that initial band of rain as well. Even though this is not the cold front, it’s acting like one. Temperatures dropped from the upper 70s to the low to mid 60s and winds shifted to the north.

Areas that are still seeing these warm temperatures in the 70s are the spots that have the best chance for severe weather over the next couple of hours.

Rain will move out of the area this evening.