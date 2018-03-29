‘Rusty’ Staub passes away at 73

Posted 8:24 AM, March 29, 2018, by , Updated at 08:27AM, March 29, 2018

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 13: Founder, Daniel ‘Rusty’ Staub attends the 2nd Annual New York Police & Fire Widows’ & Children’s Benefit Fund “Kick Off To Summer” Benefit at Empire Hotel Rooftop on May 13, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – Major League Baseball star and New Orleans native Daniel “Rusty” Staub has passed away.

The Jesuit High School graduate who grew up in the Bywater gained fame playing with the New York Mets in the 1970s.

Staub was the first Mets player to have more than 100 RBIs in a season, setting a team record that stood for more than a decade.

“The entire organization sends its deepest sympathy to his family,” the Mets tweeted this morning. “He will be missed by everyone.”

Staub was 73 years old.

