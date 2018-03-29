‘Rusty’ Staub passes away at 73

NEW ORLEANS – Major League Baseball star and New Orleans native Daniel “Rusty” Staub has passed away.

The Jesuit High School graduate who grew up in the Bywater gained fame playing with the New York Mets in the 1970s.

Staub was the first Mets player to have more than 100 RBIs in a season, setting a team record that stood for more than a decade.

“The entire organization sends its deepest sympathy to his family,” the Mets tweeted this morning. “He will be missed by everyone.”

Staub was 73 years old.

