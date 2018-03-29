× Report: Burglars steal 400 pounds of crawfish from Baton Rouge restaurant

BATON ROUGE — Just in time for one of the busiest crawfish weekends of the year, a Baton Rouge business had 400 pounds of crawfish stolen from their restaurant overnight.

According to WBRZ, burglars stole 12 sacks, or about $1,200 worth, from the Pit-N-Peel at the corner of Government Street and South 21st St.

Now, the owners of the business are scrambling to find enough crawfish to get through Good Friday and Easter weekend.

