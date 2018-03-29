× Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival returns April 13-15

PONCHATOULA, La. — Ponchatoula is known for two things: small-town charm and strawberries.

The Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival returns April 13-15.

It’s is a free family friendly outdoor festival, filled with lots of food, games, entertainment, and fun for people of all ages.

Visit the Strawberry Festival website for more information, and be sure to tune in to News with a Twist on Friday, April 13.

We’ll be broadcasting our entire newscasts at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. live from the Strawberry Fest in Ponchatoula. See you there!