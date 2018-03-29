OPSO celebrates Holy Thursday with Washing of Feet service for inmates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Archbishop Gregory Aymond visited the inmates at the New Orleans Justice Center as part of Holy Thursday services.

The Archbishop washed inmates' feet with water to commemorate when Jesus washed the feet of the 12 Disciples at the Last Supper.

Public Information Officer Philip Stelly says this pre-Easter service meant a lot to the ones who can't be with their families, especially this holiday weekend.

"Its an opportunity for the inmates to celebrate the Easter season just like everyone else does," Stelly says.

For the first time ever since Holy Thursday started at the center three years ago, female inmates were given the chance to participate as stand-ins for the disciples as well as the male inmates.