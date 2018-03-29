× NOPD: Woman arrested for stealing Yorkshire Terrier, elderly dog still missing

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is searching for a 15-year-old Yorkshire Terrier that was taken in the 800 block of Lyons Street last week.

According to NOPD, 33-year-old Danielle Druilhet reportedly took the dog, named Sassy, on March 23 because she thought the dog was in distress.

Druilhet took the dog back to her job in the 4500 block of Magazine Street. She then tied the dog up outside, called the SPCA and waited for someone to arrive.

While waiting for a representative from SPCA, another unknown white female reportedly named Monica asked if she could have the dog. Druilhet then gave the dog away.

Although Druilhet has been arrested, the dog is still missing.

Anyone with any information on Sassy’s whereabouts is asked to contact any Second District officer at 504-658-6494 or 504-658-6020.