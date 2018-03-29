NOPD looking for woman who cut victim three times during fight

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a woman who pulled out a knife and cut another woman three times during a fight yesterday.

A verbal argument between the assailant and three women began around 6:45 p.m. in the 2900 block of General Taylor Street, according to the NOPD.

The argument escalated, and that’s when the suspect pulled out a knife and began swinging it.

The suspect ran away down South Claiborne Avenue after the attack, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information on the pictured subject or this incident is asked to contact Second District detectives at (504) 658-6020.