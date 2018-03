NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing 16-year-old girl who ran away from her Algiers home last night.

Renzell Marrero was last seen leaving her home in the 1800 block of Casa Calvo Street around 8 p.m. on March 28, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Renzell Marrero is asked to contact Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040.