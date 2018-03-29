New Orleans gets its first food truck lot this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans gets its first permanent food truck lot this week.

Deja Vieux Food Park (1681 Religious St.) will be open to the public on Saturday (March 31).

Ross Baudy got the idea when he visited Austin, Texas, and thought to himself, "Why does New Orleans not have this?"

"There are so many great food trucks in New Orleans, I just wanted to give them all a place to converge," said Baudy.

Two years and nearly $200,000 later, Baudy's dreams are realized in a 8,000 square foot lot located at the intersection of Religious and St. James Street in New Orleans' Warehouse District.

From the outside it appears to be a gravel lot, but once you're inside the fence you can see the fully stocked bar made out of a shipping container, a center island with mounted televisions, and the resident food truck, which is Ross's wife Sharonda's concept.

Deja Vieux can host up to six food trucks, including the resident truck, on a daily basis. The plan is to keep rotating them so that the variety is consistent.

"Our goal is just to give people stopping by a relaxed experience, come and enjoy a selection of food trucks, live music, and the cool breeze coming off the river," said Baudy.

The doors will open on Saturday and guests will be able to choose from Jamaican, crawfish, and crepes.