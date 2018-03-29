× Ms. Seal is getting ready for her 7th Ward Easter parade

NEW ORLEANS– In the Seventh Ward, Ms. Seal’s Easter parade is an annual holiday tradition. Now in its 21st year, Ms. Seal’s Easter Parade brings joy and excitement to neighborhood kids on Easter.

Toys, chocolate rabbits, candy, beads, stuffed animals, and school supplies are all thrown from Ms. Seal’s festive floats around the neighborhood.

“I’m trying to give back by doing something positive for the community every year,” Ms. Seal said.

Cecile Dalton is her real name but the neighborhood knows her as Ms. Seal. She owns the venue, Seal’s Class Act.

Ms. Seal’s Easter parade begins at 2169 Aubry Street at 1 p.m.