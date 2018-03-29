× Metairie man dies in Ascension Parish crash

GONZALES, La. – A Metairie man is dead after he was ejected from a vehicle in a crash on I-10 West.

According to State Police, the crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday (March 29), when a Porsche Cayenne rear-ended the vehicle that 28-year-old Jefferson Andino of Metairie was riding in.

When the Porsche hit the vehicle, the vehicle went into the median and overturned.

Andino, the driver and three other occupants of the Ford Explorer were all unrestrained and ejected during the crash.

Andino died at the scene. The driver and the surviving passengers were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries. The driver of the Porsche, 40-year-old Charles Carter Jr. of New Orleans, was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Impairment is suspected to be a factor in this crash.

This crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.