Halsey says G-Eazy used magazine cover to make flight

Turns out you don’t need your ID if you are famous enough.

At least that’s according to Halsey, who tweeted Wednesday that her beau, rapper G-Eazy, used his photo on the cover of a magazine in an attempt to get through airport security.

“Gerald lost his ID and he’s trying to use the cover of @XXL as part of his additional identification to get through airport security,” the singer wrote. “I’m so annoyed.”

The rapper, born Gerald Earl Gillum, tweeted back “It worked.”

No word on where the pair, who artistically teamed up on the recent single “Him & I,” were headed.

The two have been somewhat private about their relationship in interviews, though there is plenty of social media love there.

The 28-year-old Oakland rapper told Paper in December that he met the 24-year-old singer at a party.

He said they relate on “almost every single level.”

“We could talk for hours endlessly. She’s been through a lot in her personal life, in her professional life,” he said. “It shocks me all the time that she’s as young as she is, because even I’ll forget sometimes and think she’s my age and forget that she’s five years younger.”