× Crawfish Price Index: Weekly live, boiled prices for March 29

NEW ORLEANS — It’s crawfish season, and we’ve got a list of hot spots in and around New Orleans, along with the prices for live and boiled.

As of Thursday, March 29, the average price for live crawfish is $2.46 a pound, while boiled are averaging $3.82 a pound.

Here’s a map of a few dozen crawfish vendors and how much crawfish are selling for at each one. Click the red dot to see the business name, location and prices.