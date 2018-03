× Craving crawfish? We’ve got prices before that boil this Easter weekend

METAIRIE, La. — A little quiet at local seafood markets Thursday because of the brain, but you know crawfish orders will be piling up here over the weekend! Denny and Myra Lacoste – the owners of Dennis’s seafood – have been working away – preparing! Here’s their interview with WGNO:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The average price at local seafood markets right now is roughly $2.50 live and $3.85 boiled!