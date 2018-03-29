× Checkpoint planned this weekend in St. Tammany Parish

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Deputies from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office will conduct a DWI checkpoint this weekend at an undisclosed location in St. Tammany Parish. The checkpoint is part of the ongoing, proactive “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign to combat impaired driving.

The funding for this initiative is provided by a grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

“We are out there every day looking for drivers that are under the influence, and we hope these checkpoints serve as a deterrent to drinking and driving. Please make responsible decisions,.” Sheriff Smith says. “If you choose to consume alcohol, don’t drive. Have a non-drinking designated driver or call a cab. If all options fail, call us and we will find you a safe ride home.”