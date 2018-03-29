Changing the game: New Orleans runner trains for 10K with prosthetic running blades

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- If you are a runner, you know what it's like to be disciplined during training, but what about those who train and compete with prosthetic legs?

Brittany Grunberg is doing just that.

She's gearing up with her running blades, the prosthetic legs designed for running, as she trains for a 10k.

At just 18 years old, she was diagnosed with bacterial meningitis.

"My legs looked like they had been frostbitten pretty much. The blood stopped circulating to my feet and we had to decide what we were going to do to move forward, and that resulted in having my legs amputated," says Grunberg.

"I was fit with prosthetic legs and I just couldn't walk ten steps without being in pain, and my dad found out about a prosthetist in Orlando. We visited him and within one week and I was walking again. The minute I was there and I was fit properly I was like, this is what I want to do. I want to make prosthetic legs for other people and I wanted to help people that are in my situation," says Grunberg.

Now Grunberg runs Prosthetic and Orthotic Associates of Louisiana in Metairie, and she helps others who are facing the same issues.

She does so with her dog, Cyan, by her said.

Cyan is a golden retriever who was born without her front leg and acts as a service dog for patients.

Grunberg is also a part of the organization called "50 legs" that helps amputees afford prosthetic care.

"If you would've asked me 15 years ago when I was in high school, 'Brittany what would you do if both of your legs were amputated?' I would say roll over and die, because that is just something I can't even fathom. I think a lot of us don't realize, you know, what we're worth or what we can actually accomplish until we are put in that situation. Then, you realize how strong your mind body and soul really are. You just have to have the faith to move forward," says Grunberg.

Last year the organization, "50 legs," raised $56,000 during the Crescent City Classic.

This is their third year racing and over 40 people are a part of the team.

Eight of those runners are running with prosthetic legs.

To learn how you can donate to 50 legs, click here.