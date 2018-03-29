× Bogalusa man, skating rink DJ booked for sexually abusing young boys

BOGALUSA, La. — A Bogalusa man and former DJ at a skating rink is behind bars, accused of sexually abusing young boys and showing them pornographic images.

According to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office, David Lang, 58, a resident of Oak Drive, south of Bogalusa, has been booked on four counts of inappropriate sexual behavior with juveniles.

Lang was arrested after detectives executed a search warrant at Lang’s residence.

Seized from the residence were several computers, computer hard drives, flash drives, storage disks and Lang’s cell phone.

The investigation into Lang’s activities began after two juveniles came forward to report forceful sexual battery.

Once Lang was in custody, he made a full confession, admitting to committing sexual battery on young boys and showing them pornographic images and videos.

He also admitted to searching the internet for images of young boys. The investigation into Lang’s activities continues and more charges are possible.

Lang is currently in the Washington Parish Jail charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles. No bond has been set at this time.

Lang has worked at a disc jockey at a skating rink, possibly putting him into contact with other juveniles. Any parent or other adult who has knowledge or suspicion of inappropriate behavior with juveniles is asked to contact Detective Demmie Rice at (985) 839-3434, extension 2004.

“I am always shocked and sorrowed to learn that an adult sexual predator has abused young juveniles,” Sheriff Randy Seal said. “As a father and grandfather, I am deeply distressed that anyone would target youngsters for such deviant activity. My sympathy goes out to the young boys and their families as they deal with this tragic situation which could have lifetime ramifications. I am so appreciative of the good work of our detectives and patrol deputies.”