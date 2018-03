Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Blues and R & B veteran Calvin Richardson is appearing at this weekend's 11th Annual Big Easy Blues Festival tomorrow night at the Lakefront Arena.

Also featured on the show is Sir Charles Jones, Tucka, Pokey Bear, Calvin Richardson, Nellie 'Tiger' Travis, Lebrado, and Tyree Neal.

Richardson is a Baton Rouge resident, and before the Friday night's big show, he stopped by the Twist stage to perform one of his latest tunes, "Can't Let Go."

