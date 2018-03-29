Birthday lesson from Lucy Lawless: here’s how to ‘yodel’ like Xena Warrior Princess

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHREVEPORT, La - Nobody does it like Lucy Lawless.

That's the sound she makes as Xena Warrior Princess.

You've probably heard the sound.

It's a war cry. It's a yell. It's a yodel.

Only Lucy can give the lesson in how anybody and everybody can do it.

Lucy was born in Mount Albert, New Zealand on March 29.

Lucy Lawless spent some time in Hollywood South in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Lucy Lawless was one of the star witches on Salem on WGN America . It was a great show about the witches of Salem, Massachusetts.

In fact, the town of Salem was built just outside Shreveport. It was packed with witches and their friends and, of course, many of their enemies.

Once upon a time, during the second season of Salem, WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood traveled to the set of Salem in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Wild Bill bumped into one of the stars of the second season, Lucy Lawless. You probably know Lucy from her days as Xena Warrior Princess.

When Lucy was Xena, she was famous for a familiar war cry.

Wild Bill could not visit this corner of Hollywood South without getting a lesson from Lucy and the rest of the cast and crew.

You, too, can sound just like Xena.

But on her birthday, you have to read what Lucy Lawless had to say about Xena.

Back in 2000, she said this:

"It will hurt people's feelings if they know that no one takes Xena less seriously than me. I love her and love the show and it's given me wonderful things, but I can't handle the intensity of thinking I'm responsible for 25 million people's sense of self."

And that just may make you really want to do that Xena Warrior Princess cry.