Another one! South Louisiana student gets accepted to Princeton in viral school video

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. — A small, independent school in a tiny South Louisiana town is making waves for the number of students who get accepted to Ivy League universities — and for the viral videos they create when celebrating news of the acceptance.

TM Landry College Prep in Breaux Bridge had a whopping 10 students accepted to Ivy League schools in one week last December — Harvard, Brown, Stanford, Wesleyan, the list goes on. For each acceptance, classmates and teachers gather around the student as he reads the news on a computer. When the news is good, the crowd goes wild.

This week, another one of their students, graduating junior Codey Babineaux, was accepted into the Ivy League. The video once again did not disappoint. Babineaux is going to Princeton!

Two of the students, Ayrton Little and his brother Alex, were accepted to Harvard and Stanford, respectively, in the same week. In December, they were featured on the Ellen Degeneres show along with their mother. Ellen gave the boys the gift of decorating their dorm rooms, and gave their mother a nice gift as well.