Video shows inmate escape jail by diving under closing garage door

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana inmate who escaped custody by diving under a closing garage door on Monday has been caught, authorities said late Tuesday.

In video released earlier Tuesday, Michael Maldonado can be seen dashing under a closing garage door at the jail as police transported him. He was handcuffed and barefoot at the time.

Maldonado was arrested in Burns Harbor, Ind., and returned to Porter County Jail, according to police. When an officer made a traffic stop in the Indiana town Tuesday, Maldonado fled from the passenger side of a car. He was located in a wooded area near U.S. Route 20, police said.

Police previously located a discarded vehicle they believe Maldonado stole after escaping.