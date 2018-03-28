Tom Hanks movie filming in Baton Rouge brings gunfire, commotion to U.S.S. Kidd

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATON ROUGE -- Gunfire erupted in downtown Baton Rouge Wednesday, but it was all for a Tom Hanks movie that's in the works.

According to WBRZ, producers of the film "Greyhound" were aboard the U.S.S. Kidd on the Mississippi River to test Springfield service rifles before cameras were rolling. Don't worry: They used blanks. The filming brought big crowds to the Mississippi River levee to watch.

"Greyhound" is a WWII drama starring Tom Hanks and Elisabeth Shue.

Hanks plays the role of a naval officer who commands a war ship, the Greyhound.

