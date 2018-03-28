× Should Anthony Davis shave his unibrow? Twitter is torn

NEW ORLEANS — Pelicans star Anthony Davis is known almost as much for his epic eyebrows (or eyebrow) as he is for his skills on the court, so much so that he even trademarked the phrase “fear the brow.”

Today, the power forward took to Twitter to ask his 1.43 million followers whether he should shave his brow.

So far, Twitter is torn on this nail-biting poll, but more than 200,000 people have responded to the Twitter poll in less than three hours.

This wouldn’t be the first time Davis has shaved the brow. He said he did it once in high school, but it only grew back thicker than before.