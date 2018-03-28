NOPD investigates death of office plant

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating the death of a six-year-old office plant in the Seventh District.

Lieutenant Kim Lewis-Williams recently went on vacation for a week, and before she left, she entrusted fellow Seventh District Lieutenant Ray Byrd with the care of a potted plant in her office, according to the NOPD.

Lewis-Williams had been caring for the ivy plant for around six years.

When she returned from vacation, “her beautiful plant had morphed into what appeared to be a few dead blades of grass,” according to a post on the Seventh District’s official Facebook page.

Byrd was photographed smiling nervously when Lewis-Williams confronted him about the death of her plant.

A volunteer has taken in the plant in the hopes of reviving it.

Several of Lewis-Williams’ sorority sisters have weighed in on the situation on Facebook.

So far, no charges have been filed in this case.